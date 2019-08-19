Longview public library seeks volunteers as music and movement program grows

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Public Library is looking for a few good musicians. The library is getting ready for the second year of its Music and Movement program and is looking for volunteer performers.
Normally when you think of the library, you don’t think about music — you think shhh. But Adam Martin, an assistant in the library’s youth services department, says things have changed.
"My boss tells me all the time that we are trying to move away from that idea. The library is a learning center. It’s a community center. We allow kids to express themselves and to interact with the materials as they see fit.”
Martin once taught music to elementary school students, so taking on the music and movement program at the library came naturally.
And a $2,000 gift from an anonymous donor provided the money to buy a piano and a variety of other instruments, including hand drums, kazoos, triangles and ukuleles.
The program is set up for kids five years old and younger.
“Their parents come in with them. It’s like a mommy-and-me music class," Martin said.
He said the program began a year ago and grew to more than 1,200 participants. It’s modeled off the library’s story time program that works to get young kids into reading and ready for school.
“The music program kind of borrows that same model to get them ready for music class.”
The Longview Public Library’s Music and Movement program starts back up on Sept. 9.
