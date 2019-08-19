Hug-Dawgs: Tyler’s newest food cart serving hot dogs with a side of happiness

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The newest food cart to find a spot on the downtown Tyler square came together from two passions of its owner: hot dogs and happiness.
Judy McCally is the owner of Hug-Dawgs. She recently left an inn-keeping job at a bed and breakfast to move closer to her family in Tyler.
“Well, I just had that idea, so I thought okay,” said McCally. “It’s been a long three-month process of getting a cart, getting approved with the city, and blah, blah, blah. Now I’m just out here sharing the good word and cheering people up. Hopefully putting a smile on their tummies with some hot dogs."
Emphasis on the smile. McCally said that’s the reason why she felt it was necessary to have the word ‘hug’ in the name of her cart; she’s all about spreading the love.
“I’m all about hugging people. I love touching people... through voice or hug. Everybody needs a hug, so I just put some dogs with it to make a living,” McCally laughed.
The menu is as simple as McCally’s cheerful outlook on life: two named dogs are listed on a chalkboard-painted sign, the Home Dog and the Daddy Dog. Customers can customize their dog any way they want. Make it a meal with a bag of chips and a soda for a few bucks.
However, the smiles, kind words, and the hugs are free.
“Hugs and love... I just love people,” McCally added.
Hug-Dawgs will be on the downtown Tyler square around 11 a.m. every Monday, Thursday, and Friday. McCally said she closes shop after the lunch rush around 2 p.m.
If you’d like to learn more about Hug-Dawgs, you can visit the food cart’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.