East Texas Idol top 15 announced

Chassity Davis is 17 years old. She is a senior at Shelbyville High School in Shelbyville, TX. She plans to attend Panola College and major in music. Music has always been the biggest part of her life. From singing in church at 4 years old to currently singing at local festivals and churches. She is a 7-year member of the school marching band and is self-taught on the piano and drums. Music was always her get away from life when things were going wrong, but also when things were going right. God, music and my family is what got Chassity where she is and made her who she is.