Alto ISD embraces challenges of new school year as students return for first day

ALTO, Texas (KTRE/KLTV) - Students, faculty, and staff returned to Alto Independent School District campuses for the first day of school on Monday. It was the first time many students returned to their respective campuses since a tornado damaged the high school building on April 13.
The theme for the district is ‘Meet the Challenge’, which is appropriate considering much of the high school building is still closed while repairs are completed. Students and teachers are working out of portable buildings during that time.
“The expectations will stay in place because we do want to make sure our students are getting to class,” said Shanequa Redd-Dorsey, principal at Alto High School. “So, we’re going to keep the same expectations in place as for the transitional periods. But, our teachers are aware of the situation, and with that we’re just going to use our discretion as far as our kids getting back and forth to class."
The cafeteria has reopened, the band hall is once again ringing with the band’s selections for the marching season, and the math wing - a detached segment of the school - are up and running to serve students.
“Considering this is the first day of school, the students have high energy; just the familiar faces, coming back and having the same administration in place, and just their teachers,” said Redd-Dorsey. “That is definitely going to decrease the stress level of all the students. But for the most part, considering the first day of school... it seems like they’re ready to go.”
Alto High Schools band director said despite the unusual beginning to the school year, there’s one constant in Alto: high school football. Once the season kicks off Aug. 30, the “flow” of the town should return to normal, he said.