Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have yet another heat advisory out for today for most of East Texas. Temperatures will be feeling more like 105-110 degrees. If you are spending time outside be sure you are staying hydrated and taking lots of breaks in the shade. Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 90s with lots of sunshine in the afternoon. Southern counties have a chance of seeing a stray shower in the later afternoon and evening. Overnight we will cool to the upper 70s. Tomorrow we will see a similar set-up with a heat advisory, temperatures in the upper 90s, lots of sunshine and that chance for rain in Deep East Texas. Tuesday and Wednesday we will dry and stay in the upper 90s. Thursday brings around the chance to see a few showers and isolated thundershowers come through the area. That wet weather will carry over into Friday and the weekend. This rain will cool us down only a few degrees, into the mid-90s.