“Clear the Shelters” a huge success across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many East Texans have added a furry friend to their family as part of national “Clears the Shelters” day.
“Everyone deserves a good home, whether they’re pups or big,” said Edmond Jacquez who adopted a dog today.
The goal of “Clear the Shelters” day is to have all of the animals from shelters adopted.
Most shelters host events and offer discounted or waived adoption fees, as well as discounted vaccinations, neutering incentives and more.
“Even the name of it, ‘clear the shelters’, moves you to be like yes, let’s do this, let’s clear out the shelters, lets find homes,” said Alisa Stoner, who adopted a dog today. “This is the time. The dogs are waiting and people are waiting.”
For shelters across East Texas, the day was a big success.
Smith County Animal Control had ten adoption and 15 rescues, Nicholas’ Pet Haven had 27 adoptions, SPCA of East Texas had eight adoptions and the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center had 42 adoptions; a new single-day record.
“When you have a big event like this, it draws a lot of attention and brings a lot of people through here,” said Kat Cortelyou, director of SPCA East Texas. “It gets a lot of exposure for our animals, too.”
“Taz”, a dog who spent two years in the shelter, found his forever family today.
“We met Taz and they told us about him and we instantly felt like he was really sweet,” said Stoner. “He was cuddling with Sierra (her daughter) and that’s the kind of dog we wanted; a happy playful dog.”
His new family was even happier to learn he was free to adopt, today.
“We didn’t know that’s the case, but that’s a wonderful blessing,” said Stoner. “Now, we’re going to be able to donate to Nicholas’ Pet Haven.”
If you’re still interested in participating in “Clear the Shelters” day and adopting a new pet, the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter in Lufkin is open through 10 p.m. tonight, for the special day and all adoptions fees are waived.
