TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound traffic slow on I-20 in Van due to crash

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 is slow due to crews responding to a crash in Van.
According to a Facebook post from the Van Fire Department, at 11:42 AM on Saturday the fire department responded to a reported vehicle fire in Interstate at the Eastbound 542 mile marker.
The post said upon arrival it was found to be a single vehicle accident with no injuries. They said eastbound traffic is slow in the area and asked people to please use caution.
