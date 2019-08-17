Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a heat advisory out for today lasting until tomorrow at 7 pm. Temperatures will feel anywhere from 105-110 degrees. Be sure if you are outside you are taking breaks in the shade and you drink lots of water. Today temperatures will warm to the upper 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for rain in our southern counties in the afternoon. Overnight we will cool to the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with temperatures in the upper 90s, mostly sunny skies, and slight rain chances in the afternoon. Hot temperatures and sunny skies will stick around for the start of next work week on through Wednesday. Thursday we bring around the chance of seeing thundershowers and isolated thunderstorms come through the area in the afternoon. Rain chances weaken for Friday with temperatures taking a dip into the mid-90s.