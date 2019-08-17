Report: Josh McCown to sign with Philadelphia Eagles

(KLTV) - Veteran quarterback Josh McCown is coming out of retirement.
According to an report from ESPN, sources say McCown will return for his 17th NFL season to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have offered McCown a one-year contract that reportedly includes $2 million fully guaranteed. The contract could be worth up to $5.4 million.
The Jacksonville, Texas native had announced his retirement in June and had planned to go work for ESPN.
His career started in 2002 when he was drafted from Sam Houston State by the Arizona Cardinals. According to ESPN, McCown is the last active player from the 2002 draft class. McCown has played for 10 different NFL teams as well as a short stent in the UFL. As a started he has gone 23-53. For his career, McCown has 17,707 passing yards, 98 touchdown passes, 82 interceptions and a 79.7 passer rating.
