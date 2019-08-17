Pittsburg Elementary teachers flush forlorn student bathrooms, create fabulous facilities with art

This girls' bathroom is Parisian in them, and the teachers say they wanted to give the girls something they wouldn't have at home to inspire them.
By Stephanie Frazier | August 16, 2019 at 8:47 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 8:47 PM

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Bathrooms in most schools are typically rather plain, institutional looking places; serviceable, but not spectacular.

Because of that, Principal Terri Brown and the teachers of Pittsburg ISD’s elementary school decided to flush the forlorn-looking bathrooms, and bring them to life with art. Teacher Mary Beth Townsend said that Brown grouped teachers together and assigned each group a specific bathroom to redesign for the students., who will return on Monday.

The second, third and fourth-grade students at Pittsburg Elementary School should be excited and inspired when they see the newly-redesigned facilities; at least, that is what the teachers hope. The teachers did a fantastic job and they say it was a fun project to kick off the new school for their students.

