Pittsburg Elementary teachers flush forlorn student bathrooms, create fabulous facilities with art

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Bathrooms in most schools are typically rather plain, institutional looking places; serviceable, but not spectacular.
Because of that, Principal Terri Brown and the teachers of Pittsburg ISD’s elementary school decided to flush the forlorn-looking bathrooms, and bring them to life with art. Teacher Mary Beth Townsend said that Brown grouped teachers together and assigned each group a specific bathroom to redesign for the students., who will return on Monday.
The second, third and fourth-grade students at Pittsburg Elementary School should be excited and inspired when they see the newly-redesigned facilities; at least, that is what the teachers hope. The teachers did a fantastic job and they say it was a fun project to kick off the new school for their students.
