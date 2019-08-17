One person dead in Henderson County house fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead after a house fire in Henderson County Friday.
According to a Facebook post from Payne Springs Fire Rescue, at 5:58 p.m. Friday, they were alerted to a structure fire with possible entrapment in the Cherokee Shores area. They responded immediately and requested a mutual aid response from Gun Barrel City Fire, Enchanted Oaks Fire, and Eustace Fire.
The post said they arrived approximately 2 minutes after the dispatch to find a double-wide single family dwelling with heavy smoke and fire from two windows on the side and smoke coming from the eaves with bystanders confirming someone was trapped inside.
As crews arrived, a search team made entry and located the trapped person deceased.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office.
