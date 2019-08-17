Kilgore Rangers ready to launch with new coach who’s a familiar face

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Last year Kilgore College rode straight wins to finish the season and then won their bowl game; this after beginning the season with back-to-back losses. That season gives them a lot of motivation for 2019
Coach Willie Gooden says, “Pretty smooth transition, just now is just making those executive decisions. Going to handle a little budget stuff and then just have that last word like you and I talked about earlier. I’ve always had a word or say-so. I was just at final say-so in that final word and executive decision. I like to say I’m grateful for the opportunity."
Gooden helped build this team and knows it inside out.
Sedrick Williams, Kilgore defensive tackle, says, “I think the transition was really smooth because he’s a guy that’s been around the program. He walked on, he played here, they kept in the family, so I think the transition was really smooth. Just by having a guy who’s been there in our shoes to be the head man now.”
Kelton Moss, Kilgore defensive lineman adds, “Well, you know Coach Gooden, he’s been here since who knows how long, so basically he’s already been here and feels good about it.”
The players say the Rangers season will be a good one.
QB Jacob Frazier says,“We want to pick up right where we left off last year, and we won, we won, we went 10 into last year, but we didn’t get a national championship ring. That is the ultimate goal, that’s our goal right now. We’re trying take it one game at a time.”
