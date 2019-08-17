Crockett golfer one of final four competitors left in U.S. Golf Amateurs Championship

“If things are going bad, I have to lie to myself. I tell myself, I’m fine, I’m the best driver of the golf ball. When you’re in competition, there’s no time to think negative. If you do, you’re going to fulfill that prophecy. That positivity is the only way I’m going to get through a week like this.” – William Holcomb V, on what he learned from playing the 2019 North and South Amateur at Pinehurst