Boil water notice issued for East Texas Municipal Utility District customers

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for customers of the East Texas Municipal Utility District.
According to the district, the notice is a result of a water main line break. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
