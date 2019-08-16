Tyler police: Six suspects stole large number of Apple products from Best Buy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for six suspects they say broke into a Best Buy and stole a large number of Apple products.
According to Tyler police, officers were dispatched to the Best Buy, located at 5514 South Broadway Avenue, early Friday morning in reference to a commercial alarm. When they arrived, they noticed damage to the front door of the building, however, no suspects were located inside.
Tyler police reported the video surveillance shows two cars, a white compact SUV and a silver 4-door Sedan, pull up to the front of the store. Six people, wearing hoodies and gloves, are seen exiting the cars. According to Tyler police, they used a large crowbar to pry the front doors open.
A representative for Best Buy met with police at the scene. Tyler police reported the representative advised them that a large number of Apple computes and watches had been stolen.
The video surveillance indicates the suspects were in and out of the building in about five minutes, according to Tyler police.
The department’s investigators believes this burglary is connected to an organized crime ring. They report numerous Best Buy stores have been recently been burglarized in Texas.
Tyler police ask anyone with information about the burglary, or that would lead to the identity of the suspects, to contact the department at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF. Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
