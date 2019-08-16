Tyler police searching for person following disturbance

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for a person involved in a disturbance.
About 1 p.m. Friday, about half a dozen officers responded to the Moore Grocery Lofts in the 400 block of North Broadway Avenue.
Officers responded to the scene following the report of a disturbance, Public Information Officer Don Martin said. Martin said a person pulled a gun during the disturbance and later fled the scene. Police are now searching for them.
No one was injured during the incident. Police remain on scene at this time.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.