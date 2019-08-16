Tips to help students ease back into school routine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Carol Pope owns Sylvan Learning Centers in Tyler, Longview and Mount Pleasant, and she wants to make sure that East Texas students and their families have a smooth transition back to school.
What can parents do to help?
“It can definitely be a stressful time for kids...what families can do is help kids feel more comfortable and confident," she says.
She says a way to do that is to go with students ahead of school walking around the school campus, meeting the teachers and office staff, and if not in person, try doing that online.
Also, get back into the routine of a bedtime schedule. Have a time to shut down electronics. That is a good time to do homework or just to talk with your kids. Make sure they know there is someone they can talk to about things that make them feel uncomfortable
Sylvan is celebrating 40 years this summer, and Pope’s two locations are two of the oldest ones in the country. To celebrate Sylvan’s birthday and East Texas kids going back to school, she is hosting a re-opening and birthday bash at the Tyler location.
The celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, and everyone is welcome.
For more information about Sylvan and to see if they can help your child, head to their website.
