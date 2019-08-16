Students bond over return to school during Grace Community School field day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If students from Grace Community School had any reservations about ending summer break, they sure didn’t show it during the high school’s back-to-school field day event.
Students new to Grace Community School joined current students for a Friday of fun and team-building activities.
“It’s an opportunity for our new kids to build close relationships with the school,” said Jay Ferguson, head of school at Grace. “We have a field day, and it’s a great opportunity for kids to get to know each other and get to know the school, and what the school is about.”
Students were broken into their Life and Legacy groups, which are small groups used in the school to give kids an opportunity to build closer relationships in Bible study and devotional groups.
However, students traded books for balloons on Friday, as they dropped water balloons from the top of the Clyde-Perkins Stadium stands as Ferguson waited for the splash below. Covered with a tarp, of course.
Students took part in various other activities throughout the day.
“We wanted to make it fun to begin with; we wanted to build something like a summer camp mindset and mentality,” said Ferguson. “We wanted them to start having fun together because when you build a team together... it really kind of gels people together at the very beginning; we love that about it.”
