Spicy Mexican shrimp cocktail by Bear Creek Smokehouse

August 16, 2019

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall is sharing a second version of Mexican Shrimp Cocktail!

And now he’s sharing a different version, with a V-8 twist!

Spicy Mexican shrimp cocktail v. 2

Ingredients

2 pounds cooked shrimp

2 fifteen-ounce cans petite diced tomatoes

juice of 2 fresh limes

1 small purple onion, chopped

3 jalapenos, chopped

2 large avocados, chunked

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 cup spicy V-8

2 teaspoons cajun seasoning

10 dashes of hot sauce

Method:

Combine all of the above in a large dish, and chill before serving. Great served with tortilla chips or on crackers. Enjoy!

