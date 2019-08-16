Smith County prepares for burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An item on the Smith County Commissioner’s Court agenda for early next week is something no one should be surprised about this time of year.
It’s burn ban season in Texas, and the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office wants to make sure the commissioners are ready to implement a ban as soon as one is needed.
“It’s kind of a precursor,” said Jay Brooks, the Smith County fire marshal. “It gives me the opportunity to address the court and the public in general and kind of explain the current fire conditions that we have and the drought conditions we’re beginning to experience, and it gives the court an opportunity to act if needed.”
Brooks said he doesn’t expect a ban to be placed on Tuesday, but he added citizens can expect to start seeing the bans the following week.
