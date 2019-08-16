LIVE: East Texas teacher’s wishes granted with ‘Clear The Lists’

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Teachers every year make their supply list for their classrooms when school resumes. It’s a rare occurrence when everything on the list gets purchased.
This year teachers nationwide created their own Amazon wishlists as part of a national social media campaign called #ClearTheLists.
Stonewater Roofing of Tyler got involved with #ClearTheLists by randomly selecting four teachers, from four different districts, and bought every item on their lists from crayons and sticky notes to filing cabinets and headphones.
Stonewater Roofing employees will be delivering the school supplies on Friday to:
- Samantha Asquith, Bullard Independent School District
- Jannah Butler, Tyler Independent School District
- Valerie Lampkin, Longview Independent School District
- Emily Mansinger, Henderson Independent School District
