Friday’s Weather: Hot and humid. High 98

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another warm start with fair skies and temperatures in the 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected today with hot afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 90s. Partly cloudy this weekend. There is a slight chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, mainly in southern counties of Deep East Texas. Any showers or thundershowers that move in will most likely be brief and will be gone by sunset. Temperatures this weekend will top out in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Mostly sunny early next week and still hot and humid. A slight chance for rain returns to the forecast by the end of next week.