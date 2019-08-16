East Texans share ‘intentional acts of kindness'

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler is on a mission of kindness. This week, they’re trying to cause that they call a “kindness tsunami.”
For example, on Thursday, the congregation treated Tyler Independent School District employees by washing their windshields while they attended Tyler ISD’s convocation. When hundreds of teachers left that night, they were greeted with cards that said ‘this act of kindness was to show you God’s love in a practical way.’
On Friday, they stood out in the sun and handed out bottles of water to anyone who would stop for a moment to chat. It’s not your typical random act of kindness; rather, it’s an intentional one.
“So we are doing intentional acts of kindness," said David Dykes, pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church. “And so maybe you say it’s not random, we’re trying to be intentional.”
“I’m warm, I’m hot, and I need relief," one runner said after stopping to grab a bottle. "So this act of kindness is a serious practical blessing in my life right now.”
“Sometimes it’s that simple, we just want to come out here and give away a water bottle. And it cost us two bucks to come out here and do this,” said Michael Gossett, teaching pastor at GABC. “It’s not about how much it is its that act of kindness, its showing God’s love.”
A simple gesture with a big message.
“Often times Christians are known more for what they’re against, instead of what we are actually for,” Gossett explained.
On Saturday, the congregation’s kindness will continue.
“We are trying to do the world’s largest free car wash,” Gossett said. “No donations; we simply want to serve our community.
“We want to show you God’s love.”
