Dustin Burrows resigns as Texas House GOP Caucus chairman amid allegations of targeting Republicans

In July, Sullivan accused Bonnen, an Angleton Republican, and Burrows of offering Empower Texans media access to the House in 2021 if the group targeted 10 GOP members in 2020. According to Sullivan, Bonnen left the room during a June 12 meeting before Burrows listed off the 10 members. Sullivan has since revealed he secretly recorded the meeting, and, though he hasn’t yet released it publicly, various Republicans who have listened to it say the audio largely confirms Sullivan’s allegations.