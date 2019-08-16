Dozens attend ribbon-cutting ceremony for Longview’s new Guthrie Trail

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for its newly completed Guthrie Trail.
The concrete trail includes something called “talk signals” which are triggered by the passage of pedestrians. They activate lights that go through a process - blinking yellow, solid yellow, solid red, and blinking red to warn cross-traffic motorists to slow down and stop for people on the trial.
According to a press release on the City of Longview’s website, this section of the Guthrie Trail is Phase 1. It connects the existing Cargill Long Park Trail at Fourth Street to the existing Akin Park Trail on Delwood Drive. The total length of this section is 5,078 feet. Total project cost was $1.9 million.
When Phase 2 and 3 are completed, the Guthrie Trail extension project will provide a connection between the existing Paul Boorman Trail and the Cargill Long Park Trail.
