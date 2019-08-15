WEBXTRA: Ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Longview’s new Guthrie Trail

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s Parks and Recreation Department will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly completed Guthrie Trail Friday at 10 a.m.
Although the ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark the official opening of the one-mile length of the trail, joggers and rollerbladers have already been using the trail.
“People want trails,” Scott Caron, Longview’s parks and recreation director, said Thursday. “That’s the No. 1 thing people ask for in our community, so we’re pretty excited to open up about a one-mile length of new trail.
The concrete trail includes something called “talk signals.” Caron explained that the devices are triggered by the passage of pedestrians. They activate lights that go through a process - blinking yellow, solid yellow, solid red, and blinking red to warn cross-traffic motorists to slow down and stop for people on the trial.
“These signals are pretty unique for East Texas,” Caron said. “They allow for traffic to flow freely most of the time, and they’re also designed to protect people using the trail and people driving.”
According to a press release on the City of Longview’s website, this section of the Guthrie Trail is Phase 1. It connects the existing Cargill Long Park Trail at Fourth Street to the existing Akin Park Trail on Delwood Drive.
“When Phase 2 and 3 are completed, the Guthrie Trail extension project will provide a connection between the existing Paul Boorman Trail and the Cargill Long Park Trail.
Caron said that riding motorized vehicles on the Guthrie Trail is forbidden. Violating that city ordinance could result in a ticket, he said.
