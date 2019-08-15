Tyler police search for suspect who robbed, sexually assaulted victim

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the Tyler Police Department:
On Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the Tanglewood Apartments located at 322 Chimney Rock in reference to an Aggravated Sexual Assault that just occurred.
Upon officers arrival they made contact with a middle aged female victim that told officers that an unknown B/M entered her apartment door and confronted her with a handgun demanding money. The suspect then sexual assaulted her during the commission of the burglary and stole the victim’s wallet .
The suspect was described as a young black male, thin build, wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.
