1 transported following wreck on Highway 31 near Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Highway 31 near Kilgore.
DPS troopers were working a wreck at the intersection of Highway 31 and FM 3053 Thursday morning.
They reported a pickup was turning onto Highway 31 from FM 3053 and allegedly failed to yield the right of way. A SUV traveling west on Highway 31 collided with the truck as it entered the highway.
The driver of the SUV was transported with non-life threatening injuries. The occupants of the pickup were not injured in the crash.
Traffic on Highway 31 was shut down briefly as crews worked the scene but as of 10:12 a.m. it has been reopened in both directions.
