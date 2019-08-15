Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: An Ozone Action Day is in effect for Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith and Upshur Counties. Residents and commuters in these counties are asked to help reduce air pollution by carpooling if possible or riding the bus, and filling up your gas tank or mowing after 6PM this evening. A beautiful but hot afternoon is in store for East Texas today. Highs expected to top off near 96 degrees but heat indices could make it feel over 100. A few isolated showers possible south of I-20 during the afternoon, although most of the area is looking to stay dry. Mostly sunny skies for your Friday with highs near 97 degrees. A slight increase to cloud cover over the weekend and a 20 percent shot at seeing a few scattered showers and thundershowers for Saturday and Sunday to help out with the summer heat. If you don’t see any rain over the weekend then you’ll likely see temperatures climbing back up into the middle to upper 90s. Isolated afternoon showers possible through most of next week, with muggy starts to the day in the middle to upper 70s and afternoon highs ranging from 95-97 degrees.