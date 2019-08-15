Rapidly declining post oaks

Post oaks are a tough tree if left alone. They are slow-growing trees that can live in dry, poor soils, and are resistant to rot, fire, and drought. The most common reason they perish is from mechanical damage to the roots caused by construction. I’ve seen too many perish from folks wanting to build right next to them. Left alone in their natural environment, they do quite well but when we chop up or disrupt their roots with underground utility lines or foundation work, they don’t last long at all.