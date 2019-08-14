East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Near to Slightly Above Normal temperatures are likely for the next several days with highs being a degree or two above normal in a few locations. With today’s scattered rain, humidity values should remain fairly high for the next several days as well. Partly cloudy skies are likely through the middle part of next week with lows in the middle 70s and highs in the middle 90s. Heat Index Values are likely to remain in the triple digits, but hopefully below the Heat Advisory criteria. We will keep you posted on that. As far as rain chances are concerned, just a slight chance starting on Saturday over southern East Texas, then a few will be possible area-wide Sunday through Wednesday. Just scattered PM rain is possible.