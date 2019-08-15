New water features, pavilions complete at Longview’s largest splash pad

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - There are several hot days left in the forecast, meaning there’s still plenty of time to enjoy the new water features and pavilions at the Jack Mann Splash Pad at Longview’s Lear Park.
It’s the first project completed under the $104 million bond approved by voters in 2018, according to the City’s website. The Longview Parks and Recreation Department will host a celebration at the Jack Mann Splash Pad on Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18.
Discounts at the concession stand will include $1 nachos, plus a free drink and ice cream bar with a minimum $2 purchase while supplies last.
Jack Mann Splash Pad is the largest splash pad in Longview. The first phase originally opened in 2012 with funding provided by the city budget and community donations. It’s at 100 H.G. Mosley Pkwy.
Admission is free open six days a week during the spring, summer and fall. The splash pad is closed on Wednesdays. The new pavilions can be rented for parties.
The 2018 bond includes $54 million for a new police station, upgrades the existing police station, changes to three fire stations and renovations to Longview’s fire training facility. It also includes about $27 million for improvements to streets and infrastructure, and the $24 million for upgrades at several city parks.
