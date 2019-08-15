EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Not as humid this morning, but still warm with temperatures in the 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies today and temperatures near average in the mid 90s. More sunshine and rising humidity through the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. A few places in Deep East Texas could see an isolated shower or two during the afternoon hours this weekend, but any shower that develops will be brief. The hot, humid weather will continue into next week with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.