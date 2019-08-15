East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we head toward the weekend, we are looking for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a very small chance that a few of us may see an afternoon/evening shower or two. Mainly Deep East Texas. Temperatures shouldn’t fluctuate too much through next week...just staying very warm and humid. Lows are expected to remain in the middle 70s and highs in the middle 90s. Still looking at temperature-humidity values nearing 105 degrees during the afternoon hours, so please take it easy during the heat of the day. Rain chances, as mentioned earlier, are expected to remain fairly low for the next 7 days. Stay cool out there.