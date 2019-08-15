Cause of Longview apartment fire ruled accidental

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview apartment fire that displaced 11 people has been ruled accidental.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says the Aug. 5 fire at the Summer Green Apartments on East Hawkins Pkwy originated in the kitchen area after someone accidentally left something cooking on the stove.
Five units were damaged in the fire. Two upstairs units had heavy smoke and fire damage, while two below them had water damage.
No residents were hurt, but a a firefighter received second-degree burns after a piece of the roof fell and burned through his protective gear. He was treated at the scene.
