WEBXTRA: East Texas dentist hosts free dental clinic to benefit residents at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas dentist office spent the entire day Wednesday giving free dental care to residents at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
Some of those helped are without homes and jobs and sometimes lack the self-confidence to put themselves out there.
Dr. J de Graffenried extracted broken teeth, removed wisdom teeth that were hurting, and gave some basic cleaning so that they may feel better about themselves.
Also, people all over East Texas came by the dentist’s office and donated bottled water and canned goods for the mission itself.
Overall it was a great day for giving back.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.