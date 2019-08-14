Tyler man sentenced to life imprisonment for continuous sexual abuse of child

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has received his sentence for the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child
According to a press release from the Smith County Criminal District Attorney, on Wednesday, August 14th, a Smith County jury in the 114th District Court sentenced Raul Eduardo Lopez-Navidad (DOB: 10/13/1985) to life in prison without parole, for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
The press release said the jury heard evidence that the defendant first sexually assaulted the child when she was in the 5th grade. The abuse continued for years from the ages of 10 to 16. The victim eventually told a family friend about the abuse, who reported it to CPS.
Detective Judson Moore with the Tyler Police Department was assigned to investigate the case, along with the dedicated professionals at the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center. After the victim was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center, Detective Moore interviewed the defendant who admitted to the abuse.
The press release said nude pictures of the child were also found on the defendant’s cell phone.
“We can all learn from the victim in this case. Her strength and courage throughout this entire process was truly incredible,” said Assistant District Attorney R. Clay Kimbrough.
The case was tried by Assistant District Attorneys R. Clay Kimbrough and Noah Coltman.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.