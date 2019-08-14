Tyler on its way to bee-ing official

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Members of Tyler’s city council were buzzing today over the new affiliation they approved for the city.
The Keep Tyler Beautiful board will begin the process of making Tyler a certified “Bee City USA”.
The program helps cities create sustainable habitats for pollinators in their communities.
As of right now, the city is officially a “Bee City USA Affiliate” and has two years to complete the requirements of the program.
“The next step will be hosting a community meeting for the program, because there is so much buzz about the program,” said Angela Bennis, the community coordinator for Keep Tyler Beautiful. “We want to get everybody that wants to be involved — we’ve had people reach out from animal services, the East Texas Beekeepers Association, our Tyler trees committee, and just all sorts of people in the community are really interested in getting involved.”
If Tyler completes the requirements and becomes a bee city, it will be the fourth “Bee City” in the state of Texas.
