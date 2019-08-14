Texas father drives motorcycle nationwide to raise awareness for Type 1 diabetes after son’s death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas father has launched a motorcycle journey across the country to bring awareness to a disease that inadvertently caused the death of his son.
Rex Covington, also known as the Lone Star Rider on his various social media channels, began his journey in January 2018, three years after his son’s death.
In 2003, Covington’s son, Chris, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Twelve years later, Chris blacked out while driving due to low blood sugar, crashed his car and was killed.
“I kept thinking was there any way I could’ve prevented it, and just all kind of scenarios went through my head,” Convington said. “Because, even to this day I feel responsible, even though I’m not.”
In 2018, Covington said he had a dream in which he was riding his motorcycle across the country raising money to support diabetes research along the way.
Covington told the dream to his friends, who encouraged him to hit the road and make the dream a reality.
“They said, you need to do this. I said, okay,” he recalled. “I figured out a bunch of stuff, and within 4 months, I was on the road on June 21.”
Covington has partnered with the American Diabetes Association to ride his motorcycle and raise money to help prevent what happened to his son from happening to someone else’s child.
In 2018, Covington’s journey took him 20,000 miles across the Midwest and east coast. Along the way, Covington said what he’ll remember most won’t be his long days and nights on the road, but the friends he made along the way.
“It’s the people that I talk to,” said Convington. “I also at Lion’s Clubs, and anyone who will listen to my story. People always come up to me and say hey I appreciate what you’re doing, keep it up.
“All that stuff is rewarding, and just makes me feel really good."
In 2019, Covington’s journey will take him out to the Pacific Northwest and along the west coast. For the next several weeks, he’ll remain in Texas to attend events that speak to his cause.
If you’d like to learn more about Covington’s journey, or to sponsor his trip, you can visit his Lone Star Rider webpage or visit Riding For a Cure webpage. You can also follow his journey on his YouTube or Instagram pages.
