Students paint mini-murals on Robert E. Lee High School parking lot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler are creating a colorful welcome to the new school year.
They’ve been painting parking spaces at the school, filling in the lines with mini-murals. Some feature abstract art while others have colorful patterns. Some even have inspirational messages, including one that reads “wake up and smile” in huge white letters on a blue background.
Jaiden pinson senior
“It’s just something fun to do, I’m going be a senior, going to graduate so I just want to leave my mark before I leave the campus,” said senior Jaiden Pinson. “We’ve been looking at different designs.”
Senior Taylor Norris is using her parking space to say goodbye.
“It’s going to be a popcorn bucket with popcorn coming out of the top and the bucket is going to say ‘Senior 2020′ then above it it’s going to say ‘Poppin’ out of this’”, Norris said. “My mom’s a teacher and she was doing popcorn stuff so I just went along with it.”
Mostly seniors get to participate in the parking lot painting, but some juniors also participate.
Tyler ISD students will start the 2019-20 school year on Monday, Aug. 19.
