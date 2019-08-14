Search continues for man with dementia missing from Mabank home

MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - A man reported missing from Mabank on Tuesday has not been located.
Chief of Police Keith Bradshaw said that the search has continued on the ground and by foot on Wednesday for Michael Alvey, 56. Alvey is reported to have dementia.
Bradshaw said that Alvey was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, Wrangler jeans, brown shoes, and a cap. It is believed he left on foot. Alvey lived with family members, who first reported him missing on Tuesday at about 3 p.m.
If anyone knows where Alvey might be located or if you believe you see him, call the police at 903-887-8500.
