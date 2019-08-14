School start dates across East Texas

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 14, 2019 at 2:26 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 2:26 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students across East Texas are heading back to school. Here are the start dates for school districts across the area:

August 19

  • Alto ISD
  • Canton ISD
  • Carthage ISD
  • Cayuga ISD
  • Central ISD
  • Como-Pickton ISD
  • Douglass ISD
  • Fruitvale ISD
  • Harmony ISD
  • Hudson ISD
  • Leverett’s Chapel ISD
  • Laneville ISD
  • Lindale ISD
  • Longview ISD
  • Mt Enterprise ISD
  • Neches ISD
  • New Diana ISD
  • Ore City ISD
  • Pittsburg ISD
  • Rusk ISD
  • Sabine ISD
  • Shelbyville ISD
  • Tenaha ISD
  • Tyler ISD  

August 20

  • Chapel Hill ISD (Smith County)
  • Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD  

August 21

  • Bullard ISD
  • Eustace ISD
  • Garrison ISD
  • Harts Bluff ISD
  • Mount Pleasant ISD
  • Pewitt CISD
  • Pine Tree ISD
  • Quitman ISD
  • Timpson ISD
  • Westwood ISD  

August 22

  • Van ISD  

August 23

  • Big Sandy (Upshur County)
  • Central Heights ISD
  • Crockett ISD
  • Cushing ISD
  • Diboll ISD
  • Excelsior ISD
  • Grand Saline ISD
  • Grapeland ISD
  • Jasper ISD
  • Leggett ISD
  • Marshall ISD
  • Martinsville ISD
  • Nacogdoches ISD
  • Rains ISD
  • Rivercrest ISD
  • West Rusk CISD  

August 28

  • Jacksonville ISD

