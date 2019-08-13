East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Tomorrow morning, as the cold front starts moving in, rain chances begin over northern areas a few hours before sunrise and continue through the morning hours. These showers/thundershowers will slowly move southward and become a bit more scattered throughout the day and into the early evening hours. Shortly after sunset on Wednesday, as the rain moves south, the rain chances end over the southern areas of ETX. A few locations may get some good rainfall if they are underneath one of the heavier thundershowers otherwise, scattered rain/scattered rainfall totals. We should be fairly dry through the forecast period after tomorrow’s rain. Just a few scattered PM showers/thundershowers will be possible late Sunday over Deep East Texas, then a few may occur over the area on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures should remain fairly close to normal through early next week. Light winds are expected through the period as well.