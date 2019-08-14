EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A few showers and thundershowers in northern counties this morning. This is along a weak front that will slowly move through East Texas today. Most of the morning activity will diminish by late morning, but showers and thundershowers will develop again this afternoon along the front sitting over the region. Not everyone will get the rainfall, but those that see rain will see cooler temperatures today. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s today and fall into the mid 70s overnight tonight. Most of the area should see a brief break in the high humidity tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Still hot, but not as humid with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s Thursday afternoon. Sunshine and the return of south winds will bring the heat and humidity back for the weekend. However, it won’t be triple-digit heat. High temperatures this weekend will stay in the mid 90s.