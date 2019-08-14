Meth, guns, cash seizure lands one in Harrison County jail

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested after a search warrant execution turned up methamphetamine, guns, and cash in Marshall.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:15 am Wednesday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and three Marshall Police Department SWAT Team members executed a search warrant at 1601 South Street in Marshall. The search warrant was issued as result of an ongoing investigation by the Harrison County narcotic investigators.
The sheriff’s office said the search warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of more than 3 lbs of Methamphetamines, three hand guns and $3900.00 in cash.
Andres Martinez-Juarez was arrested for Possession of controlled substance PG1 >400 G and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon. Andres was booked into the Harrison County Jail on the charges.
The sheriff’s office said this investigation is ongoing and any additional information may be released when it becomes available.
