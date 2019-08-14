LIVE UPDATES: Five officers injured after Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (KLTV/KTRE) - Officials in Philadelphia are responding to an active shooter situation.
The department issued a tweet Wednesday that officers were responding to a shooting in the 3700 block of 15th Street. Multiple officers have been injured, police report.
About 5 p.m., PPD Sgt. Eric Gripp reported at least six officers were shot and transported to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Multiple others officers are receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries.
Residents have been asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Read more here.
