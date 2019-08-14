Kilgore ISD to have new crimefighter on campus: K9 Ruger

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Kilgore welcomed its newest crimefighter at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
K9 Officer Ruger, an 18-month-old rescue Lab, will be assigned specifically to Kilgore High School and Middle School.
Officer Clint Johnson said Ruger is a school-specific dog. He will go into the schools daily with Johnson, he told the council, and will detect hard substances that a regular K9 can detect, like meth and cocaine, but that’s not all he can sniff out.
“He can also do some school-specific stuff, like gun powder, vapes, alcohol and things like that," Johnson said.
Chief Todd Hunter told where the money came from to purchase Ruger.
“We actually used seized funds from our drug seizures account to pay for that, so no general funds were used ... we did use drug seizure funds to fund the training,” Hunter said.
Johnson said this is his first K9 partner.
“This is going to be my first dog, but me and him have been through six weeks of training, so we are ready to roll," he said. “He is going to what we talked about as far as searches and being a deterrent for the older grades. But we are also going to use him for the younger grades to help bridge the gap between kids and police officers, you know. so kids may not want to go up to a police officer, but they will go up to a black lab.”
Officer Johnson says K9 Officer Ruger is ready for duty when Kilgore ISD begins school on Wednesday.
