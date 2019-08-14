Judge sentences Longview woman to 330 days in jail in toddler’s 2018 shooting death

Daylain Jones (Gregg County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey | August 14, 2019 at 6:30 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 6:30 AM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman who is responsible for a 3-year-old’s shooting death has begun her jail sentence.

Online jail records show Judge Kent Phillips has sentenced Daylain Jones to 330 days in jail.

Jones was arrested on a charge of making a firearm accessible to a child causing death in January following the investigation of the June 2018 death of a three-year-old girl.

The investigation revealed the toddler had shot herself.

Jones pleaded guilty to the charge on July 22.

