Judge sentences Longview woman to 330 days in jail in toddler’s 2018 shooting death

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman who is responsible for a 3-year-old’s shooting death has begun her jail sentence.
Online jail records show Judge Kent Phillips has sentenced Daylain Jones to 330 days in jail.
Jones was arrested on a charge of making a firearm accessible to a child causing death in January following the investigation of the June 2018 death of a three-year-old girl.
The investigation revealed the toddler had shot herself.
Jones pleaded guilty to the charge on July 22.
