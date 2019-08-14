Gift of Love: Jenna

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many soft-spoken children find their own beautiful ways of communicating with others.
For third-grader Jenna, that's through the arts. Whether it be coloring, dancing, painting or playing pretend, she loves using her creativity to express how she feels.
And while she is quiet in nature, she isn't afraid to say she's eager for a forever family.
With multiple different colors of markers, Jenna showed us a simple heart could become so much more on paper.
You'll see her takes breaks from her work to giggle at the conversation happening in the room.
We asked Jenna why she loved art. She said, "it makes me feel happy and loved."
But the one thing she said she wants most during her childhood is “a family.”
"A dad and mom... and a sister that's my age," said Jenna. "To play with a have some fun."
Jenna told us some of her favorite memories are playing with her friends on the playground during school. It's a moment she wants to have with siblings, too.
"When we go play outside, we laugh when we slide down the slides," said Jenna. "It tickles our stomachs."
Jenna hopes to leave behind her time in foster care and make a career in helping children as a doctor.
"Because they help kids stay healthy," said Jenna.
At such a young age, she’s equipped with a servants heart and a faithful spirit for her future.
For more information on how to adopt Jenna or other East Texas children available for adoption. Please email Brittney.Rountree@dfps.state.tx.us .
