East Texas Ag News: Tips on watering your landscaping in dry summer months

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - August is typically one of the driest months of the year in east Texas.
Even if does rain, chances are it isn’t enough to supply the needs of your lawn and garden.
It may seem like showers are dumping a lot of water, but they may be too brief to penetrate the ground more than an inch.
County extension agents suggest you use a rain gauge to measure how much rain you’re getting.
We’re told lawns and shrubs need about an inch of water every week in the summertime.
You should also give plants a thorough soaking as infrequently as the weather and your soils allow.
